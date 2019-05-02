PD: Wanted credit card thieves in North Haven attempt big ticket purchases

NORTH HAVEN — Have you seen these suspects? North Haven police say they used stolen credit cards at several stores, racking up the bill.

According to police, the suspects made the purchases on April 18th. The card was stolen from a car while the owner was at a local fitness center in town.

Police say the suspects were able to charge over $7,800 to the card during purchases at the New Haven Apple store, North Haven Target, and North Haven T.J. Maxx.

Police go on to say the suspects, while at other New Haven and North Haven locations, tried to charge another $10,000, but they were declined.

If anyone has any information on the suspects, or recognize the car, they are asked to call Officer Keri Maciog at 203-239-5321 x 265.