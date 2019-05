Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Taco!

Taco is a male chihuahua about 2-3 years old, and was found wandering in East Hartford. Taco was never claimed by anyone, so is now up for adoption.

Taco gets along with other dogs, but the shelter isn't sure about cats.

Taco would need a home that's quiet, and not near lots of traffic. He also just needs some additional potty training. Taco likes short walks as well!

For more information, head to Protectors of Animals.