Police identify man wanted for April robbery in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are looking for a man wanted for the robbery of a gas station convenience store at 141 Willow Street last month.

The New Haven Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old, Jose Antonio Cubiz of New Haven after a surveillance camera captured a suspect who appears to be Cubiz during the April 22 incident.

According to police, Cubiz fits the description of the suspect in several other local robberies.

The warrant charges are first degree robbery, second degree larceny and second degree threatening.

New Haven police are working with neighboring departments to continue their investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Cubiz is call 911 or the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous.