School bus hit in Waterbury, no injuries to students

WATERBURY — A school bus with students on it was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

Police said a car headed north on Cook Street was hit by another car headed west on Chase Avenue, and pushed into the schoolbus, which was stationary at the time, waiting at the light.

Police said 27 students were on the bus but none of them were injured. One person, who was not on bus, may be taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.