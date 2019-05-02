× Young seals return to sea after rehab at Mystic Aquarium’s animal rescue clinic

MYSTIC — Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team had yet another trip to Blue Shutters Beach Thursday, releasing two previously stranded and underweight seals back to their true home.

The seals were admitted to Mystic to receive treatment for dehydration and to help increase their body weight.

The female harp seal, Wilder was rescued in Westerly, R.I. and the male gray seal, Nikumaroro was brought in from Brewster, M.A.

Both seals came to the Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic weighing less than 50 pounds and had gained 20 and 30 pounds, respectively by the time of their departure.

Mystic Aquarium hosts its Seals on the Rocks fundraising event each year, where guests have a chance to name and release a seal in the Program’s care.

Nikumaroro received his name from last year’s fundraiser winner who helped escort him to the beach and open the crate, allowing him to go back into his native habitat.

This year’s event on Friday, July 26 is open to attendees 21+ who will enjoy local brewery tastings, live entertainment and a silent auction.

Proceeds to benefit Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program. To learn more, visit their website.