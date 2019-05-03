× Bryan Adams and Billy Idol headed to Mohegan Sun Arena for limited 8-city tour

UNCASVILLE — Live Nation is kicking off a hot summer season and two rock legends – Bryan Adams and Billy Idol have joined forces as a part of it!

The special limited eight-city tour kicks off August 1 and makes a stop in Connecticut for one night at Mohegan Sun on August 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday and fans can get their hands on them for as low as $39 through Ticketmaster.

The tour will mark the first time ever the two musicians have played together on the same stage.

Between both of them, they have sold over 100 million records and sold out thousands of shows around the world. With Idol having eight top 20 hits and Adams’ having 13 himself, fans can expect one memorable night of incredible music spanning both artists’ careers.