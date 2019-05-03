Cloudy with occasional fog, showers Friday; Clearing, milder Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! Unfortunately for those of you looking for sunshine, we won't have much if any of that today. It'll be cloudy and cool with the chance for a few showers as the day goes on, but it doesn't look like a washout at all. Most of the day will be rain-free, which is good news considering how far above average we are. It may not be a surprise to know we've picked up around 4.5" above average rainfall in the past month alone.

Tonight and into early Saturday morning we have the chance for a few more showers, with downpours possible. But the rest of the day could turn dry and milder with highs near 70 degrees. One spot in Connecticut that may not clear out all that much is the southeastern corner of the state, as clouds may hang around on Saturday. Sunday looks cloudy, cooler and wet with rain developing and highs in the 50s. It certainly won't be as nice as Saturday, with those temperatures staying around 10 degrees below average to wrap up the weekend.

Then we may be able to finally break this soggy stretch as we head back to work on Monday. Finally we can look forward to a couple consecutive days of sunshine and mild temperatures, near 70 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Cloudy with occasional fog and showers. High: 50s.

TONIGHT: Showers with a few downpours into the early morning. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY: AM/early showers then clearing, milder. High: Upper 60s - near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rainy and cool. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a PM sprinkle. High: Upper 60s - near 70.

