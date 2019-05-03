× Commercial airplane lands in water near Florida Naval Air Station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials were called to assist after a MiamiAir plane landed in shallow water near the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Authorities say the plane was not submerged in the water.

Every person on board is alive and accounted for, according to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Curry said teams are working to control jet fuel in the water.

This is a developing story.