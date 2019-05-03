Construction Career Day comes to Wallingford as trade jobs look to fill spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than a thousand students in hard hats will be in Wallingford this week!

The young people are participating in a hands-on career workshop that’s focused on the trades. Participants got to experience what is like to do things like electrical work, carpentry and drive bulldozers and other construction equipment.

Folks with the Associated Builders and Contractors are sponsoring the two-day experience and say roughly 20-percent of people in the trades are expected to retire in the next few years and there is a major demand to fill their spots.