The latest episode of Expect More Now, “All Along the Clock Tower,” is now available on your podcast app!!!

The historic Keney clock tower in Hartford’s North End has stood in silence for years. No chimes, no time, no hope. But thanks to some UConn students and a community that cares, the tower has been transformed. Fox 61’s Jim Altman checks out the sights…and the sounds.

