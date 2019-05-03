× First on FOX61: West Haven fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze at car wash

WEST HAVEN — FOX61 was first on scene this morning as a car wash caught on fire.

The fire happened at 21 Elm Street in West Haven, the location of the Blue Ribbon Car Wash.

The fire and investigation have impacted both the car wash and the adjacent auto body shop. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported, and investigators are still determining what sparked the blaze.