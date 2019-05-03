FOX61 Student News: Community honors local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Madison Prentice & Ava Tavares Martin Kellogg Middle School, Newington

Celebrating and giving thanks to veterans has been a memorable tradition for young and old in one local community.

The Anna Reynolds Elementary School in Newington is proud to hold their annual Veterans Celebration to honor America's heroes.

Veterans connected to students in the community; brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, join in to make this event a success.

A close up look at a military vehicle, a school-wide singing of the national anthem, speeches from veterans and students, and even an official presentation of the American flag by the US Marines are just some of the reasons this event is so special.

The Newington community supports its veterans and thanks them for their very important service and sacrifices made for the freedom we enjoy.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.