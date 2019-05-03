What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Hamden mayor forming committee to give community a voice on hiring a new police chief

Posted 9:45 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47PM, May 3, 2019

HAMDEN  – Mayor Curt Leng said he is forming a panel to help find a new permanent police chief.

Leng said he has opened up the search process and forming a new committee tasked with gathering community input.

A series of meetings will be held on who should be chief.

Right now — the acting chief in Hamden is John Cappiello.

He and the mayor have had to deal with that police shooting in New Haven, in which a Hamden officer was first to fire into a car — wounding Stephanie Washington — who was unarmed.

