× Hartford police arrest 18-year-old in connection of dozens of tire and rim thefts

HARTFORD — Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with dozens of thefts of tires and rims around the city.

Police said in a tweet: “18yr old just arrested after controlled “buy-bust” of stolen rims/tires. Suspect tied to over a dozen incidents of tire/rim thefts throughout the city, particularly the west-end of Hartford. Investigation active and ongoing. More information to follow in coming days. -Lt. PC”

Last month, FOX61 told you about a large number of thefts that left cars on their brakes without wheels.

“We came out in the morning and all the lug nuts including the tire wrench everything was laying right here,” said Dave Ionna.

The tires and rims are gone from his neighbors car, but no windows were broken out and we couldn’t see any other damage.

18yr old just arrested after controlled "buy-bust" of stolen rims/tires. Suspect tied to over a dozen incidents of tire/rim thefts throughout the city, particularly the west-end of Hartford. Investigation active and ongoing. More information to follow in coming days. -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 3, 2019