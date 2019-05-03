Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Newark Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Health Department is alerting the public about a potential measles exposure at Newark Liberty Airport last month according to WPIX.

An international traveler from Israel with a confirmed case of measles arrived at Terminal C at Newark Airport from Tel Aviv on April 16.

The individual was infectious on that day and may have exposed other to measles.

Anyone who was at Terminal C between 4 and 8 a.m. on April 16 may have been exposed and could develop symptoms as late as May 7, if infected.

Local health departments will notify New Jersey residents who were potentially exposed by the highly contagious disease.

The Health Department is advising everyone to get checked and make sure they are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella vaccine and other age-appropriate immunizations.

Federal officials have reported 704 measles cases so far in the U.S. since Jan. 1, the most since 1994, across 23 states, with the majority of cases found in New York City and Rockland County.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, with symptoms including rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also become sick if they come in contact with an infected person’s mucus or saliva.