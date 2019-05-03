What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos from Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill

Shrimp and Chorizo Tacos

Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho, Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill. 

Seafood

¾ lb. Shrimp

Produce

1/3 cup Cilantro

2 cloves Garloc

2 Jalapeno

2 limes (Juice)

¼ Pineapple, fresh

1 bunch Spring Onions

2 cups White or Red Cabbage

2 cups Jicama

Condiments

Hot Sauce

Spices

Salt & Pepper

Oils & Vinegars

2 tbsp Olive Oil

Bread or Baked Goods

12ea 6 in. Corn Tortillas

Beer Wine & Liquor

2 shoots of Silver Tequila

Other

¾ lb. Fresh Mexican Chorizo

Method

  1. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, add the chorizo and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until crispy at the edges, 3-5 minutes. Add the Shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Add the pineapple and toss with tongs until the shrimp are opaque at the centers and the pineapple is slightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the spring onions, jalapenos, cilantro and garlic and toss until the garlic is aromatic and the spring onions wilt, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tequila, stir until evaporated, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the lime juice and remove from the heat.
  2. Cook the Tortillas over a skillet - 1 to 2 minutes per side.
