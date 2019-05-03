BREAKING: Multiple videos of fatal Wethersfield police shooting released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wethersfield police tried to pull Anthony Vega-Cruz over at about 6 p.m. April 20 because his license plates didn't match his car, and they thought it may have been stolen, according to police accounts.

Vega Cruz's family said the car was not registered. Police say Vega Cruz crashed into a cruiser and then drove toward an Officer Eulizier on foot, who opened fire. The teen was struck in the head, according to his family.An 18-year-old woman who was in Vega Cruz's car was not charged, police said.

Eulizier is on paid leave, as is protocol in police shootings.

Ofc. Salvatore was present at the incident, however he did not discharge his firearm.

