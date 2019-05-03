Protest planned against DPH’s intention to release immunization data by schools Friday

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health Commissioner issued a letter to all superintendents and school nurses informing them of its plans to release immunization rate data by schools .

“Historically in Connecticut we have released this information by county only but there’s a lot of interest and this is why it’s like having another public health tool to help us improve vaccinations,” Head of Infectious Disease and State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Cartter said.

Department leaders said its purpose is to increase awareness about vaccine preventable diseases.

As of April 24th of this year, close to 700 cases of measles have been nationally in 22 states, including Connecticut.

LeeAnn Ducat, the founder of Informed Choice CT, sent a letter to DPH opposing the decision to release the data:

“After much reflection and legal consultation, it is our belief that the release of such information is discriminatory, and presents a potential HIPAA violation.”

The group plans to protest this morning on the steps of the DPH building.

Read the full letter below