× Stamford Police ask for public’s help in locating missing girl

STAMFORD — The Stamford Police Department is requesting your help in locating Maria Micheo-Alvarez, 14, of Stamford.

Maria has been missing since Friday, April 26 and her disappearance was reported to the Stamford Police Department on May 1. There is currently a silver alert activated regarding her status.

It is believed that Maria may be in the company of 19-year-old Alex Eduardo Lemus, also from Stamford.

This department has an active arrest warrant for Alex Eduardo Lemus charging him with Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Police have not been able to locate either party.

Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Stamford Police Department at (203) 977-4639 or (203) 977-4444.