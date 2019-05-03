× Woman seriously injured in Willington motorcycle crash

WILLINGTON — Emergency crews responded to a serious motorcycle crash Friday night. A Willington woman, identified as Sarah Caine, age 38, was seriously injured.

State Police said that about 7:15 p.m., Caine was she was southbound on Route 32, passed a vehicle in Stafford and continued into Willington, where she lost control and struck a metal guardrail and fell off the motorcycle. Police say the motorcycle came to rest at the corner of Old River Road and Route 32 — about a half mile away.

Caine was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. There’s no word yet on her condition.

The crash closed Plains Rd in Stafford to Village Hill Rd in Willington. It was reopened some time after 2 a.m.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigating Trooper Marquis at Troop C in Tolland, 860-896-3200.

NEW VIDEO from #Willington scene. Can see motorcycle on ground. FD says Old River Rd will be CLOSED for significant period of time. Source says victim was unresponsive @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/BpD3sgVEEv — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 4, 2019