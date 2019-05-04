What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

2 people in custody after allegedly assaulting man with a bottle

Posted 10:11 PM, May 4, 2019, by

Jackeno Oliphant, 44
of Manchester
Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER — Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after they allegedly assaulted a man with a bottle.

 

Police responded to the area of Oakland Street on calls of an assault in progress. Officers who arrived first on the scene said that found a 41 year-old man who was bleeding from his head.

Witnesses told police that they saw two suspects, later identified as Mackenzie Boudreau, 22, and Jackeno Oliphant, 44, attack the man after an argument outside of the residence.

Makenzie Boudreau, 22 of Manchester
Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department

Police said that witnesses told them that Boudreau stuck the victim in the head with a bottle.

Both suspects are residents of Manchester and are facing various charges including assault in the second and third degree.

They are expected to appear in court May 16.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.