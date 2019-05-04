2 people in custody after allegedly assaulting man with a bottle

MANCHESTER — Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after they allegedly assaulted a man with a bottle.

Police responded to the area of Oakland Street on calls of an assault in progress. Officers who arrived first on the scene said that found a 41 year-old man who was bleeding from his head.

Witnesses told police that they saw two suspects, later identified as Mackenzie Boudreau, 22, and Jackeno Oliphant, 44, attack the man after an argument outside of the residence.

Police said that witnesses told them that Boudreau stuck the victim in the head with a bottle.

Both suspects are residents of Manchester and are facing various charges including assault in the second and third degree.

They are expected to appear in court May 16.