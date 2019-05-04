× Man shot inside New Haven nightclub

NEW HAVEN — One man was shot in a New Haven nightclub Saturday evening.

Police responded to the Van Dome club around 7 p.m. on calls of a person being shot.

The 34 year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Later that evening, Darien Police Department and the Connecticut State Police stopped a car fitting the description of the suspected vehicle.

There is limited information at this time and police are asking anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

FOX61 has a crew at the nightclub scene and are working on gathering more info.

This is a developing story.