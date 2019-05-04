× ‘Country House’ wins Kentucky Derby after ‘Maximum Security’ disqualified

CHURCHILL DOWNS, KY — In a historical overturning, Country House is the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, finished first Saturday in the 145th Kentucky Derby but then was disqualified after an inquiry ruling.

Officials announced Country House, with 65-1 odds, was the official winner of the derby.

According to the Kentucky Derby’s official Twitter page, this is the first in 145 years that the horse that finished first was disqualified.

There were 19 horses in the field on a rainy day. The track conditions were listed as sloppy.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.

