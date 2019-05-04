May the 4th: Some #StarWarsDay memes, from CT and from far, far away

There’s no definitive record of who dubbed May the 4th “Star Wars Day”. Some of the first Facebook groups actually called it “Luke Skywalker Day”, but even before social media changed our lives, people were making the pun “May the 4th be with you,” in a nod to the sci-fi franchise’s catchphrase “May the Force be with you.”

There’s no stopping it now: on Thursday the California Legislature voted to declare today Star Wars Day” in recognition of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month. The resolution says it’s the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually.

But the ‘holiday’ – which, this year, coincides with Free Comic Book day – really lives online. And everyone wants to get in on it, with their own meme or message. We picked a few of our favorites, many from Connecticut, and a few from far, far away.

Happy #StarWarsDay! Today we head off to Windsor Locks to join WL Little League in their opening day parade! #PackTracks #HWPCommunity pic.twitter.com/8VEuEsrRDK — SonarWolfPack (@SonarWolfPack) May 4, 2019

Putting a lightsaber in someone’s hand is one of the most popular meme themes.

Actor Peter Mayhew, the towering actor who played Chewbacca the Wookie, passed away on May 2nd, and fans around the world chose to commemorate him on this “Star Wars Days”.

May the 4th is a tribute to the scale of Star Wars reach and as we process losing Peter we have been reading all of your posts, hearing your stories & seeing decades worth of fan photos and from the bottom of our hearts we wanted to say Thank You. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #Chewbacca pic.twitter.com/Z9XyeJDBTW — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 4, 2019

NASA is glad to participate. In 2015, astronauts on the International Space Station spent part of Star Wars Day… watching Star Wars.

#MaytheFourth be with you. Let’s explore strange worlds in our galaxy that resemble Tatooine, Endor and the other #StarWars planets: https://t.co/2o0vwBQGmA pic.twitter.com/wkjGeOe8Bl — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) May 4, 2019

Some you just can’t classify.

I guess I missed the Star Wars where Yoda was played by Tupac. #StarWarsDay #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/Z9JmA4fzsd — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) May 4, 2019

Wherever you’re going this May the 4th…

May the Force be with you.

