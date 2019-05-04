× North Branford Police investigating stabbing

NORTH BRANFORD – North Branford police are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police say the assault happened overnight between two males along Dayton Hill Road, in the Northford section of town. Police found one man with multiple stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated.

The other male was taken into custody without incident, and is currently being held at the North Branford Police Department.

Police say they will release more information later today.