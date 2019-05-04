Norwalk police looking for suspect in connection with stabbing
NORWALK — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing that happened Saturday night.
Officers said that they responded to Belden Avenue to find a woman who sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the leg.
She was brought to the local area hospital for treatment.
Police searched the area for the suspect with the help of a Westport K9 unit. Officers said that based off the investigation, there is no threat to the public.
