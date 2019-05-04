× Norwalk police looking for suspect in connection with stabbing

NORWALK — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Officers said that they responded to Belden Avenue to find a woman who sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the leg.

She was brought to the local area hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area for the suspect with the help of a Westport K9 unit. Officers said that based off the investigation, there is no threat to the public.