Paws Pet Resort & Spa in Cheshire to host adoption event on May 18 &19

CHESHIRE -- On the weekend of May 18, the Paws Pet Resort & Spa will host Dog Days adoption in Cheshire.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at 312 East Johnson Avenue in Cheshire and will end at 2 p.m. That Sunday, the event will start at the same time but end at 4 p.m.

According to their website, Dog Days has one mission: "to help dogs. No matter where they are, how far we have to travel to get them, how much time it takes to rehabilitate them or how much care to heal them, we will help all dogs."

