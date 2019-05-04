× PD: Man arrested in Southington after allegedly barricading himself inside house

SOUTHINGTON — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a Southington residence.

Police responded to the incident in the area of Long Lane around 3:50 p.m.

Officers said that the suspect fired one round during the incident.

The man was negotiated out of the home and taken into police custody. He was then transported to the local medical center for evaluation.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by police at this time.

No one was injured during the standoff and the whole incident remains under investigation.