× Plainfield PD: One dead in fiery crash; Route 14 closed

PLAINFIELD – Police are investigating the cause of a fiery crash that killed one person in the Moosup section of Plainfield overnight.

First responders were called to the area of 28 Sterling Road (Route 14) about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. They found a vehicle engulfed in flames, which were subsequently extinguished by the Moosup Fire Department. A deceased occupant was located in the driver’s seat.

Authorities could not identify the body due to the fire and severity of the motor vehicle crash. The State Medical Examiner’s Office removed the deceased from the scene, and will attempt to identify the person and the cause of death.

Police say the initial investigation determined that the car, a Hyundai Sonata, was traveling eastbound on Sterling Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle veered off the right side of the road, struck a large tree head-on, and immediately caught fire.

Motor Vehicle Accident: PLAINFIELD – Route 14 is CLOSED at Goshen Road,in Plainfield, because of Motor Vehicle Accident (1 Vehicle)…. — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) May 4, 2019

Route 14 was closed at Goshen Road for the investigation. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, it had not reopened.

This investigation remains ongoing by the Plainfield Police Department. More information will be released once positive identification is made.

If anyone has information pertaining to this motor vehicle crash, please contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.