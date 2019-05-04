× Saturday Morning Weather Update – Matt Scott

Good Morning! It’s more of the same this Saturday, with some rain that fell overnight, leaving us with a dreary morning. If you have baseball games this morning, call ahead to see if your field is in playable condition.

Temps are all over the place today. Most of you will struggle near 60 for highs – but a little sun poking through the clouds in Northern parts of the state will bring temps to the upper 60s near 70.

That said, we can’t rule out a little drizzle from time to time – but the real rain returns tomorrow , with Sunday being a wet day from start to finish, with highs near 60,

The payoff? Finally a pattern change, with sun and warmer temps in the 70s beginning Monday.

have a great weekend! stay dry! Meteorologist Matt Scott (facebook.com/themattcast)

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: mostly cloudy, a bit milder. High: 60 at shore, Upper 60s – near 70 degrees inland

SUNDAY: Rainy and cool. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a PM sprinkle. High: Upper 60s – near 70.

THURSDAY: Showers. High: Near 60.