× Silver Alert issued for missing 11 year old from Hartford

HARTFORD – Hartford police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

11-year-old Angel Martinez was last seen by his grandmother Friday morning when he left for school. His younger siblings say he returned home, but then left with friends. He has not been seen since.

Angel is 4-feet 11-inches tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, white/grey jacket, grey pants and white and black sneakers.

If you think you have seen Angel, or have information you think might be helpful, please contact the Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.