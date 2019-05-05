What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Bolton to give speech at Coast Guard Academy graduation

National Security Advisor John Bolton listens to a question while speaking with reporters about Venezuela outside the West Wing of the White House April 30, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW LONDON — U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is scheduled to deliver the keynote address later this month during graduation ceremonies at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

The New London academy’s 138th commencement is set for May 22 and is not open to the public.

Bolton has been President Donald Trump’s national security adviser since April of last year. The former Fox News Channel contributor previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush and has held a variety of other positions in the federal government.

Vice President Mike Pence gave last year’s keynote speech at the Coast Guard Academy. Trump delivered the 2017 speech.

