Norwalk PD: Driver pulled over for running light runs down officer, flees up I-95

NORWALK – A driver stopped for running a red light refused to hand over his keys, fleeing instead and running down an officer in the process, according to Norwalk Police.

Police say the incident began shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, when an officer stopped at a red light on Main Street watched a motorist pull around his vehicle into to the left-turn-only lane and drive through the red light to make a right turn.

The officer stopped the driver on Wall Street and identified him as Terrance Parker, age 41 of Norwalk. Police say the vehicle’s registration and Parker’s license were both suspended. The officer said Parker also smelled of alcohol, and became belligerent when the officer told Parker his vehicle was being towed. When the officer told Parker to hand over his car keys, he instead started the car and drove off, striking the officer who was standing next to the car, and knocking him backwards.

Police say Parker fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer was taken by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Area departments were on the lookout for Parker’s vehicle and a short time later a Westport officer spotted it on I-95. When they tried to pull him over, Parker engaged them in a pursuit, but he was eventually apprehended on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport with the assistance of the Westport Police, Connecticut State Police and Bridgeport Police.

Parker is charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Operating Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol, Operating Under Suspension, Failure to Obey Traffic Control and Failure to Carry Insurance. His bond is set at $100,000. He is due in court on May 12th.