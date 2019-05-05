Oil trucks burn in overnight fire in East Lyme

EAST LYME – Six oil delivery trucks in a garage caught fire last night in the Niantic section of East Lyme.

Fire officials say the call came in at 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, for the fire at Guy’s Oil Service Station on West Main Street (Route 156), and a second alarm was quickly called. Firefighters from East Lyme, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook and Waterford fought for an hour-and-a-half to bring the fire under control.

Deputy Fire Chief James Barone says that at one point they did call for specialized trailers that use chemical foam instead of water. Those trucks from the Norwich, Old Mystic, and Pfizer Inc. fire departments did arrive at the scene, but were not used. Route 156 was shut down during firefighting operations, but was reopened early Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported. DEEP hazardous materials professionals were called to the scene. The East Lyme Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit.