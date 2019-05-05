Russian officials say 41 died on burning plane in Moscow

MOSCOW — A fiery airliner accident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport killed 41 people, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee says.

The death toll from Sunday evening’s accident was announced at a briefing early Monday by committee spokeswoman Elena Markovskaya, who said 37 people survived.

The fire aboard the Sukhoi SSJ100 regional jet flown by Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot broke out after the plane made a hard emergency landing.

Video on Russian television shows fire bursting from the plane’s underside as it landed. The plane had taken off from the airport bound for Murmansk, but turned back after encountering unspecified problems in the air.

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board.