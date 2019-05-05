Small Business Week: “The Cyber Mafia and You”

In celebration of Small Business Week, Work_Space in Manchester is offering a series of “lunch & learn” events on important skills for growing your business. The one on Wednesday is on “The Cyber Mafia and You”. Cyber-criminals have become much more organized in the past few years, monitoring the international market for stolen data, and operating essentially as new type of organized crime – and small businesses are their number one target.

This morning one of the presenters at that event, Andrew Tyler from Glastonbury’s Kelser Corporation, talked with FOX61’s Aisha Mbowe about how much money a piece of YOUR data might be worth — and how to protect it.

If you are interested in the "lunch & learn" on cybercrime, click here.