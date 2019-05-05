Soggy Sunday, clearing tonight, sun returns on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in for a very soggy and cool Sunday. High will be in the 50s. Light to moderate rain this morning tapering to showers in the evening.

The sun returns on Monday with dry, pleasant conditions temperatures in the uppers 60s to low 70s. Soak it in because some showers will fall Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the state. Expect cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

Wednesday and most of Thursday is dry. By late Thursday into Friday expect more rain and showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Light to moderate rain this morning, tapering to showers this evening. High: 50s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for evening showers. High: near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: mid 60s

THURSDAY: Chance for showers. High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Chance for more rain. Highs 55-60.

