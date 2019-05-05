Two killed, others rescued from 2-alarm house fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN – Firefighters are still on the scene of a 2-alarm fire that broke out overnight, sending at least one person to the hospital after firefighters rescued them from the burning home.

The fire broke out about 2:30 Sunday morning on West Street, that’s in The Hill neighborhood of New Haven.

Firefighters found fire on the second floor, and fire blocking the stairs with people still inside. They were able to rescue some of those people, and one was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

This is a developing story.