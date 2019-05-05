UConn firefighters rescue 8 ducklings from underground storm drain

STORRS — Eight ducklings were rescued by UConn firefighters after they were caught in an underground storm drain.

Firefighters were called to North Eagleville Road near the chemistry building by numerous bystanders.

A distraught mother duck and two of her ducklings were frantically calling for the eight other ducklings who had been caught in a nearby catch basin, said firefighters.

Crews were able to rescue six of the ducklings first but the last two were decided to swim away from firefighters in the drain tubing.

After some quick thinking and the help of Rice Krispies, the two ducklings were safely lure to their rescue.

All the ducklings were reunited with their mother and have been seen living in Swan Lake.