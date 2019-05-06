Activists attend Wethersfield Town Council meeting to voice concerns over deadly police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- There was an increased police presence at the Wethersfield town offices Monday night because of the ongoing investigation into a deadly police shooting that left 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz dead.

Dozens of people attended the meeting, the first one to take place since the shooting on April 20. They used public comment to voice their concerns about the incident and subsequent investigation to elected officials.

“The Wethersfield Police Department has a reputation amongst people of color that needs to be addressed," said one speaker.

Dashcam video of the incident was released Friday; the public was able to see an officer pulling the teenager over last month on Silas Deane Highway before Vega Cruz fled. Then, Officer Layau Eulizer Jr. fired his weapon, ultimately killing Vega Cruz.

“It’s just sad that he’s not here to defend himself," said Greg Brown, a lifelong friend of Vega Cruz. "So because he doesn’t have a voice, we’re definitely gonna be his voice. We’re not gonna stop until we get justice.”

Brown asked the question many loved ones and activists have been asking.

“He stopped and took off, yes, but does that mean you come at him with deadly force and kill him?” Brown said.

“I am here to stand in solidarity and support for Anthony Vega’s family," said Meg Schiebel, a Wethersfield resident who, before Monday, had never attended a town council meeting before.

“I am urging the town council to pursue its subpoena power and prosecute these officers," said Wethersfield resident Michael Kenton.

Both officers involved are currently out on administrative leave as the investigation continues.