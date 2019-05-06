Hamden Council votes to reject proposed resolution for funding private investigation into officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- After over three hours, Hamden Legislative Council voted to reject the proposed resolution in regards to funding a private investigation into the Hamden/Yale officer-involved shooting.

Hamden Town Hall was filled with people who expressed distrust in the Hamden Police Department Monday evening ---nearly three weeks after a Hamden officer fired into a vehicle at an unarmed couple in New Haven.

Connecticut State Police are investigating – and Hamden Police has launched its own internal investigation looking at whether or not Hamden Officer Devin Eaton broke department policy and procedure during the shooting.

Residents said they don't want to see Hamden Police investigating its own department- they are calling for a fully independent investigation.

They said they did not want the council to table the current proposed resolution and are glad they will be starting from fresh with a new proposed resolution.

“What the community is calling for is actually an outside fully independent investigation funded properly by the city up to $150,000 into the investigation,” Chris Garaffa said.

The council will bring a new resolution to the table in two weeks on May 20th.