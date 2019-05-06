Hartford Athletic draw over 11,000 fans on opening night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The time has finally arrived - soccer is back in Connecticut and fans couldn't be more happier.

Over 11,000 fans showed up Saturday night as the Hartford Athletic took on the Charlotte Independence. The club has lost its first eight games, which were scheduled on the road in the hopes its new stadium in Hartford would be ready for the home opener.

But the $14 million in renovations to the old Dillon Stadium in Hartford won't be completed until July.

The Athletic played to a 1-1 Saturday night in which they credited the fans for helping them dig deep.

FOX61 Sports Bobby Martinez has the story.