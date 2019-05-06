Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to young females in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Police said they arrested 32-year-old Kevin Chapin Monday for allegedly exposing himself to two young females.

Torrington Police Department said the alleged incident took place in the area of Brightwood Avenue and East Wood Road. Police said Chapin drove up to the young females who were walking to school, call them over to his vehicle and with his pants pulled down, exposed himself and then drove away.

Chapin is charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of breach of peace. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in Torrington Superior Court Tuesday.