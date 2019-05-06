× Man killed in Branford after being crushed by forklift

BRANFORD –Police say a 58 year old New Haven resident was killed today after a forklift fell on top of him at a business called Whip it Tire located on North Main Street.

The man was transporting the machine on a flat bed truck when he stopped to put air in the truck’s tire.

Police say the man adjusted the position of forklift on the truck when it fell off and landed on top of him. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries and later died from those injuries.

Officers are investigating the accident. Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified and are on scene. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.