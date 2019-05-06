What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Meal House: Body warming Sautéed Chickpea Stuffed Acorn Squash

Posted 11:20 AM, May 6, 2019

From Nutritionist Drew Mulvey

Makes 3-4 servings

  • 2 cups chickpeas ( drained and rinsed)
  • 3-4 cups organic raw spinach
  • 1 red onion
  • 4 bulbs garlic, mashed and chopped
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsps grapeseed or olive oil
  • 1 Acorn Squash(seeded and halved)
  • 2 tsp grass fed butter ( or coconut oil)
  • ½ tsp cinnamon ( divided )
  • Salt and pepper.

 

Pre heat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Halve and seed one acorn squash and place in a 9 by 12 baking dish.  Rub with butter and add spices, salt and pepper. Bake for 45 minutes.

Mash garlic and chop onions. Let sit for 5 minutes.

Add grapeseed oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent ( about 3 minutes ). Add the spinach, garlic and chickpeas and mix together. Once spinach is cooked, add the sesame seeds and cumin. Decrease heat and cook for another 5 minutes.

After 45 minutes, pull out the acorn squash and stuff with sautéed chickpeas. Place back in the oven for another 5-10 minutes.

 

 

