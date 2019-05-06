Meal House: Body warming Sautéed Chickpea Stuffed Acorn Squash

From Nutritionist Drew Mulvey
Makes 3-4 servings
- 2 cups chickpeas ( drained and rinsed)
- 3-4 cups organic raw spinach
- 1 red onion
- 4 bulbs garlic, mashed and chopped
- ½ tsp cumin
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds
- 2 tbsps grapeseed or olive oil
- 1 Acorn Squash(seeded and halved)
- 2 tsp grass fed butter ( or coconut oil)
- ½ tsp cinnamon ( divided )
- Salt and pepper.
Pre heat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Halve and seed one acorn squash and place in a 9 by 12 baking dish. Rub with butter and add spices, salt and pepper. Bake for 45 minutes.
Mash garlic and chop onions. Let sit for 5 minutes.
Add grapeseed oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent ( about 3 minutes ). Add the spinach, garlic and chickpeas and mix together. Once spinach is cooked, add the sesame seeds and cumin. Decrease heat and cook for another 5 minutes.
After 45 minutes, pull out the acorn squash and stuff with sautéed chickpeas. Place back in the oven for another 5-10 minutes.
