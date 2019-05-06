National Small Business Week kicks off in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61 sits down with Commissioner David Lehman from the Department of Economic and Community Development, and Joe Ercolano from the Connecticut Small Business Development Center to kick off National Small Business Week.

Learn about all the resources these two great companies provide to those starting and developing their Connecticut businesses, plus learn about all the great events happening this week in celebration of Small Business Week in Connecticut.

For more information and a full list of resources, you can always visit https://ctsbdc.com/