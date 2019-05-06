Partly cloudy and pleasant Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're bringing back something we haven't seen much of in the past few weeks... The sun! Bright skies (partly cloudy overall) will help us warm up, with 60s to around 70 for high temperatures today. After a rainy day yesterday, those of you that have been looking for sunshine will find today to be extra sweet.

Tuesday starts off with some sunshine warming to close to 70 again. However, rain returns ahead of a cold front in the late afternoon. With the warmer temperatures and just enough energy a few embedded thunderstorms are not out of the question either. This is quick, by Wednesday we're back to drier conditions and temperatures in the mid 60s.

By late Thursday into Friday expect more rain and showers. At this point while most of Thursday looks dry its also a day that may struggle to make it out of the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend holds some promise with Saturday looking dry. Sunday there will be a storm nearby that could give us some rain. We'll keep an eye on it.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs 65-70.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with some patchy fog as well. Lows around 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for a few afternoon shower/thunderstorm. High: near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: mid 60s

THURSDAY: Cool. Chance for late-day showers. Rain overnight into Friday. High: Mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Chance for more rain. High: near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 60s.

