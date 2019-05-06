Police investigating after man allegedly exposed himself to young females in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Police said they are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to two young females Monday morning.

Torrington Police Department said the alleged incident took place in the area of Brightwood Avenue and East Wood Road. Police said the man drove up to the young females who were walking to school, call them over to his vehicle and with his pants pulled down, exposed himself and then drove away.

Police said there is no indication if the male was attempting to lure them into his vehicle. Anyone that may have seen this vehicle or has additional information is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090.