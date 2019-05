NORWICH — Police said they are investigating after an unidentified individual entered a locker room at the Norwich Rose Garden Ice Arena and took money from the equipment bags of players on the ice.

Police said this incident took place on April 25 around 10 p.m. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Callender at 860-886-5561 EXT:3518.