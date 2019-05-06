Sunny start to Tuesday, chance of PM showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday starts off with some sunshine and mild temperatures with highs near 70 degrees.

However, rain returns ahead of a cold front in the late afternoon - early evening. With the warmer temperatures and just enough energy a few embedded thunderstorms are not out of the question either.

This is quick, by Wednesday we're back to drier conditions and temperatures in the mid 60s.

By late Thursday into Friday expect more rain and showers. At this point while most of Thursday looks dry its also a day that may struggle to make it out of the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend holds some promise with Saturday looking dry. Sunday there will be a storm nearby that could give us some rain. There's still time for this storm to shift farther south. We'll keep an eye on it foe you

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: A few clouds with some patchy fog as well. Lows around 50.

TUESDAY: Sunny morning, mild, chance showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon (mainly late-day and at night) High: Upper 60s-low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds break for sunshine. High: mid 60s

THURSDAY: Cool. Increasing clouds. Chance for late-day showers. High: 50s - near 60.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, cloudy. High: near 60.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Storm passes to our south bringing the chance for a period of rain. High: low 60s.

